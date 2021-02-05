Cardi B Recorded 50 Songs Explains Album Delay & Drops New Song “UP”

It’s a busy weekend for Cardi B who has a new song out and is explaining why her album delayed for so long and that she recorded 50 songs.

Fame hasn’t been all a bed of roses for Cardi B, and the stress and pressure of it has been affecting her music as well. She expressed the sentiment while being interviewed following the release of her latest track, “Up.” She was speaking on Zane Lowe’s Apple Music radio show. The Bronx rapper explained why fans haven’t heard from her in such a long time on the musical front. The “WAP” singer said she has been so stressed about new music that she hasn’t even had an appetite.

“I feel like I get criticized a lot, and scrutinized, so it’s just like everything. I always feel like I’ve got to be super, super, super perfect. I’m a Libra, so everybody’s opinion always counts to me,” she said. These feelings of anxiety may have led to a delay in her highly anticipated second album Invasion Of Privacy.

Cardi B added that always having to deal with those types of feelings has slowed down her approach to music. While it may have slowed her down, it hasn’t totally stopped her, and she recounted what got her into rapping in the first place. She said the influence mostly came from Drill music.

“When I started rapping, when I first put music out, like my mixtape…This might sound crazy, but I got really inspired of Drill Chicago music. I was young, and I liked that and everything, so my mixtape was very all about gangster violence. If it’s up, then it’s stuck. That’s where I wanted to take it with this record,” she added.

Cardi B says she intended to release her sophomore album last year but didn’t feel she had the right songs as yet.

“I have recorded so many songs. I think I’ve got like 50 songs recorded, and I’m just still not satisfied. If I’m not satisfied, I’m just not satisfied, but I really want to put out an album this year. I feel like I have no choice now. Now, I feel like I exceeded my limit of holding. I just need to stop with the fear,” Cardi continued.

Most of her problems lie with trying to balance the right tracks for the album, as she admitted that she’s not quite sure which direction is best. “Should most of my songs be freaky songs? Most of my songs should be about tricking?” I’ve got my sensitive songs and stuff, and it’s just like, ‘Are they enough? Are they explaining my feelings enough?’” she said. From the sound of it, she may drop that next album soon. Check out the video for “Up” below.