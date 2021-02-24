Bobby Shmurda Gains 2.3 Million New IG Followers In 1 Day & “Hot N*gga” Now 5X Platinum

Bobby Shmurda gains 2.3 million new followers on Instagram in one day and earns four plaques since his release from prison as fans continues to stream his music.

Bobby Shmurda is having the best week of his career. Following his release from prison after six long years, three of his songs have now gone platinum. The hype and excitement inspired by his upcoming and subsequent release have resulted in his songs been streamed by his anxious fans. The Recording Industry Association of America has now issued certification for a handful of his popular tracks, along with his debut EP.

“Hot Boy,” aka “Hot N*gga” and “Bobby B*tch” have both been certified platinum. Rowdy Rebel’s “Computers,” on which he was featured, gets a gold certificate, along with his EP Shmurda She Wrote. In fact, “Hot Ni**a” is now five times platinum as fans streamed his music more than ever since his release.

Ackquille Jean Pollard, known professionally as Bobby Shmurda, is an American rapper who became one of the most exciting names in hip-hop. The entertainer developed something of a cult following with the release of “Hot Ni**a,” which spawned the ‘Shmoney Dance’ craze.

He signed a deal with Epic Records after his song “Hot Ni*ga” peaked at number six on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2014. That was followed by his debut EP, Shmurda She Wrote, later that year.

That year was also a tough one for Bobby due to his arrest. The police apprehended the rapper after he left a recording studio near Radio City Music Hall, only days after he performed “Hot Boy” for a national television audience on Jimmy Kimmel Live. He was nabbed after investigators found two handguns and a small amount of crack cocaine in a car in which he was traveling.

Bobby Shmurda was sentenced to seven years in prison in 2016 but was eligible for early release based on time served before pleading guilty and for good behavior. A plea deal had allowed him to avoid going to trial on multiple counts carrying penalties that could have put him behind bars for decades.

Shmurda was released from Clinton Correctional Facility in New York on Tuesday. He will be under community supervision until his sentence is completed on Feb. 23, 2026.

Reports are that Bobby Shmurda won’t be hitting up the studio straight away but will be spending time with his family first. Fans took to social media with heartwarming comments saying, “welcome home” and “We gowenttep behind dat boy,” embracing the 26-year-old rapper. Fans have also teased that they’re giving the rapper only a week to drop a new song.

Now that he’s out, they’ve all declared that this upcoming summer will be a hot fest.