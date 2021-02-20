Vybz Kartel Tribute His Father On His Birthday: “Happy Birthday me Don”

Vybz Kartel took time out to tribute his father on his birthday yesterday following a birthday bash.

Incarcerated dancehall deejay Vybz Kartel may not be physically present to share in family celebrations, but he always manages to find a way to make his voice and thoughts heard, usually through his Instagram account. Many fans question from time to time if it is Kartel himself running the account, but nevertheless, they appreciate the connection they are still able to hold with their “Teacha.”

Earlier tonight, photos of his father and other members of his family were posted with the caption, “Happy Birthday me Don. One more Sun Cycle me G. More Blessing More Strength.”

Today the King of the Dancehall’s father celebrated his birthday in fine style. The celebrations featured a blue, white, and gold theme similar to that of the baby shower for Vybz’s grandson, held at what appears to be the same location a few months ago. The elder Mr. Palmer is seen seated in an all-white suit on a white throne chair with blue and gold balloons in the background and two decadent cakes featured on pedestals. One of the cakes was emblazoned in blue with gold studs and featured a huge crown for a topper. The rest of the family members in attendance took part in a lavish dinner, and photos were posted showcasing them at the luxuriously decorated table dining matching the theme. A giant banner read, “Happy Birthday Dad.”

This is not the first time Vybz Kartel has taken to social media to show homage to his father. Last Father’s Day, he also paid tribute to him and shared some never-before-seen photos of the elder Palmer.

Kartel, who is currently serving life in prison for the murder of Clive “Lizard” Williams, will be eligible for parole after serving 35 years. In April 2020, he filed an appeal, and his parole was reduced to 32 years and 6 months. Although he has been incarcerated since 2011, he has still managed to remain relevant in mainstream media, frequently releasing hit tracks.

Recently it was announced that his sons were being groomed to take over his Portmore Empire music label, Adidjahiem Records. His 16-year-old son Likkle Addi in an interview with OnStage, revealed that when he turns 18, he and his older brother Likkle Vybz will officially take the reins of the music empire.

Many fans took the opportunity to hop into the comment section to wish Mr. Palmer a happy birthday, including popular blogger Akademiks, who wrote, “BOSS. I remember u saying ur Work ethic came from ur Dad! Blessed earth strong 2 him. Gaza 4 Eva.”

Happy Birthday to Mr. Palmer!

Vybz Kartel alsp dropped off a new video “Let Your Body Move.”