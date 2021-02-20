G-Herbo Reveals Gender Of His Baby With Taina

G Herbo has seemingly revealed the gender of his unborn child with Taina.

Last month rapper G Herbo and his fiancée Taina Williams confirmed they were expecting their first child together. They shared the news via Instagram, with a heartwarming photo of G Herbo kissing his girlfriend’s belly as they spent time on a beach. Until now fans have been speculating the baby’s gender and the Chicago rapper might’ve just answered that burning question or at the very least offered up some pretty good clues.

On Saturday, the internet became abuzz after G Herbo went on Instagram Live to chop it up with his fans and somehow it slipped out. During his live session, he lamented, “See my daughter gonna be my soft spot.”

Fans immediately started commenting about the possibility that he may be having a little girl. Some even started commenting on how cute his daughter would look. Taina and G Herbo have been dating since January 2019, furthering their union this year by announcing they were engaged to be married.

Of course there is still the questioning on if G Herbo was speaking in general terms, or do you think he may have mistakenly announced to the world his unborn child’s gender? All being said, congratulations to the happy couple!

Taina broke the news about her pregnancy last year following weeks of speculations from some IG blogs. She captioned the post, “Sometimes the greatest things in life are worth hiding for a bigger sacrifice.” She added, “You were made with so much love no one else will ever know the strength of my love for you already.. 2020 was hard but you gave me hope for 2021. We love you & cannot wait to meet you my sweet baby.”