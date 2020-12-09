G Herbo & Taina Williams Are Engaged And Expecting A Baby, Lawyer Reveals

Taina Williams is pregnant and engaged to G Herbo, per his attorney in court documents.

G Herbo’s lawyer dropped a bombshell in court today that the rapper is engaged to be married to his girlfriend Taina and that she is four months pregnant. The news broke today in court as Herbo appeared to answer to federal fraud charges that engulf 18 persons, including rapper Casanova. At today’s hearing, Herbo pleaded not guilty to the charges- conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft- for which he is facing six (6) years in prison.

The rapper’s lawyer made the disclosures as a reason for why G Herbo should not have his traveling privileges suspended, which is normally imposed when an accused person is considered a flight risk. According to the lawyer, with Taina four months pregnant, Herbo will need to travel back and forth between Chicago, Los Angeles, and New Jersey to see her.

Taina lives in New Jersey, and according to the lawyer, “he sees her frequently and needs to continue to see her.”

At today’s hearing, it was also disclosed that G Herbo’s baby mom Ari Fletcher is a witness in the case. G Herbo has been ordered not to speak to Ari regarding the case or the allegations against him.

The allegations against G Herbo are that he and his crew used stole identifications to charge more than a million dollars’ worth of exotic services over a four year period.

