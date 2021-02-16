Megan Thee Stallion Reveals She Will Get Her College Degree This Fall

Megan Thee Stallion reveals she will complete her college degree in the fall and make her next move.

The Houston rapper has persevered and reaped the rewards for it with a blossoming career. She could consider 2020 her best to date so far as she had two billboard number-one hits with her viral hit “Savage,” which Megan Thee Stallion followed up with the mega-hit “WAP” with Cardi B. To top off a wonderful year, she also brought in an impressive four Grammy nominations. She’s continued on with great success, and her latest track, “Body,” seems destined to become another big hit.

While it may seem that she is a veteran in the game now, Thee Stallion was actually a college student before the fame. That being said, it should come as no surprise that she took a bit longer than normal to get her degree. Even with her fame and the fact that she would be majorly distracted, some Twitter trolls mocked her for the length of time that she took to get her degree. Megan is not known for holding back, and she had a message for the trolls. She also included the fact that this fall, she will be getting her degree. She posted the Tweet last Monday, February 15.

“Mam Im abt to Graduate in the fall and still gone open my facility.. hope you get them retweets doe,” she said in response to a now-deleted tweet from a troll.

Mam Im abt to Graduate in the fall and still gone open my facility.. hope you get them retweets doe https://t.co/b6FmQVU2rh — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) February 16, 2021

She’s currently studying Health Administration part-time online at Texas Southern University. This while maintaining her burgeoning career can’t be an easy task. Back in 2019, when she was first becoming noticed, she revealed that she was inspired to get the degree after watching her grandmother care for her freat-grandmother. At that time, she said she wanted to “create a facility for people who are older to go and have somebody help them with their end-of-life care.”

In another clap back, Megan Thee Stallion said, “They swore I wasn’t gone get that degree SIKE.”