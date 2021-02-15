Wack 100 Says Meek Mill Takes An L From Tekashi 6ix9ine, Meek Respond

Meek Mill is going at it with Wack 100 online, following the hip-hop commentator criticizing him amid his encounter with Tekashi 6ix9ine.

The viral video of Meek Mill supposedly getting ambushed by Tekashi 6ix9ine and his muscle has incited many interesting reactions. While some fans say the rapper showed a keen restraint and deserves credit for not going to the mat with his longtime rival, others think Meek Mill lost points for not backing all that big talk he’s had for the police informant-returned-rapper. Wack 100 addressed the situation in a video where he accused Meek Mill of “talkin’ greasy” about 6ix9ine for months yet failing to take a shot at the convicted rapper when he had the chance.

Meek Mill took to Twitter after the incident to claim that 69 was trying to get him arrested. They both accused each other of having police with them while they recorded the brief screaming match. According to Wack 100, just the mere fact that Meek didn’t lay hands on Tekashi 6ix9ine after getting run up on means rats are up one and rappers nil.

“I don’t wanna hear that you don’t wanna go back to jail n***a f**k all that. Don’t address the rat, don’t talk like it’s on with the rat if you goin’ pick and choose when it can be on,” said Wack in the video he posted on IGTV. “IF YOUR WORRIED ABOUT THE CONSIQUENCE OF A BEEF STOP BEEFING [sic],” he wrote in the caption. He then called Meek’s actions “selective politicing” and highlighted the contrast between the way the Philadelphia rapper handled the Safaree situation and how he dealt with 69.

“@safaree was chased down right #SelectivePoliticing -I keep it real,” Wack continued. “If any man I gotta issue with approached me in a threatening way you will be attacked. Your team against mine if that’s the set up. Either way it’s suppose to be smoke. #RattsUp1 – Fact YOU GOT PULLED UP ON —— DONT GRAB THE CAMERA BALL YA FIST UP OR GRAB THE PEACE MAKER —- [sic].”

Meek Mill responded by posting a video of Wack 100 allegedly bad talking his friend to him, which surprised a lot of people because no one thought they were that close. As if enough radars weren’t up on Meek’s apparent rat tolerance, the rapper went ahead and mingled further with the concept of informing when he shared the recorded phone conversation.

“This is @wack100 talking behind his ‘blood homie’ back to me when he supposed to be smoke!” Meek wrote in the caption. “Never believe this old manipulator. He really pu**y and will have you crash to protect hisself… It’s sad you out here tryna mislead the youngins on the net… You run up on me if you wanna set a example!”

The rapper soon deleted the post, perhaps under the wise advisement of his less livid self after the fact. Wack responded nevertheless by posting the infamous video of Safaree and Meek Mill’s showdown in the streets from a couple of years ago. “If you jealous of me and want it wit me… we could of did that in person easily! You know how I rock,” Meek told Wack 100 in the comments.

The latest jab in the back and forth comes from Wack 100, who shared a vlog critic’s take on Meek’s recent run-in with 69. In the video, the host questions if Meek Mill had a manufactured ordeal with the “Gooba” and is doing it all for clout. Wack cosigned the argument in the caption writing, “#MEEKWASHINGTON THE ACTOR #JordanTower don’t know you but your on point with this one,” he wrote, shouting out the commentator. “We wanna know why you [Meek Mill] folded – It’s one thing to have a phobia for rats but this one doesn’t have a tail.”

Do you think Meek Mill is in cahoots with Tekashi 6ix9ine to gain some mutual clout?