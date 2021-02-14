Meek Mill & Tekashi 6ix9ine Almost Come To Blows In Heated Confrontation

Meek Mill and Tekashi 69’s had a heated confrontation in a parking lot almost coming to blows.

Meek Mill and Tekashi 6ix9ine almost came to blows earlier this morning in an Atlanta nightclub. Both artists have been at odds for a while, so it is no surprise they almost had a physical confrontation. Sources say that two men were at a restaurant where they had a verbal altercation that involved their security details. At one point, it even looked like 6ix9ine tried to lunge at Meek. The rainbow-haired rapper could be seen in the video below hurling insults at the Philly MC, while accusing him of being a police informant, which is quite ironic considering his history with the police.

Even after they left the scene, they continued to assault each other on social media. Tekashi 6ix9ine posted, “STOP LETTING THESE RAPPERS LIE TO YOU! THEY TO TOUGH FOR SECURITY @meekmill RUNNING AROUND WITH POLICE.”

In response, Meek Mill Tweeted, “69 waited outside the club for me they tryna get usssssss wtf … We did not run into each other I was getting in my car he just popped out ….we almost was smoking on that 69 pack for the love of a viral moment ….. he tryna get something locked up no cap lol.”

He then dropped a bombshell, “The feds sent him to take me out wtf. [I] had to spit on him so he retreated lol he really waited outside the club for me. I thought I was dreaming wtf we almost smoked him lol he posed a lil threat popping up in the parking lot waiting for me.”

Both artists have been on the outs since 6ix9ine cooperated with the FBI and had members of the Nine Trey Bloods arrested.

Back in May of 2020, Meek tweeted, “I hope that rat going live to apologize to the people he told on or the victim….. Y’all forgot that fast a “rat” killed nipsey he wasn’t suppose to be on the streets! That’s the only thing ima day because he’s dead… left his baby mom and child like a coward as targets!”

Things could have escalated even further, but both rappers have had previous run-ins with the law, and Meek Mill seems to be mindful of this. Both Tekashi 6ix9ine and Meek have since removed the videos of their runnings from their Instagram accounts.

