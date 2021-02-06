Melii Celebrates Beyonce Featuring Her Song In New Icy Park Ad

East Harlem singer/rapper Melii is celebrating today after her song was featured in Beyoncé’s latest Icy Park Collection advertisement. For those who may not be so familiar with who she is, now is a good time to get acquainted.

The young artiste born Audrey Ducasse has been making her mark on the music scene. She first came into the public domain as an artiste to watch after her remix of Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” went viral. Following this, she gained success with her hit single “No Simple Chick” in 2018. Since then, she has been working assiduously to complete her debut studio album “Phases,” which is slated for release this year.

Therefore, it is no surprise that one of Melii’s earlier tracks, “Icey,” is now featured on Beyoncé’s IVY Park Icy Collection line advertisement. The Beyoncé & Adidas collaborative line is the third of its type. They recently unveiled the complete video for the new winter pieces, fittingly dubbed “Icy Park.”

Boasting full-length visuals of ice-capped mountains, with an almost winter wonderland feel and winter-inspired streetwear, the video showcases the very essence of this prestigious and elite collection. From apparel to footwear, you can definitely find a piece that will suit you. It also features the ice magnate himself Gucci Mane alongside models Hailey Bieber, Akesha Murray, Shi Gray, Kyla Coleman, and singer Kaash Paige.

The soundtrack rings out throughout the ad with Melii rapping, “Walk in the club, pop a bottle, cop a thug / These b*tches don’t like me, their baby daddy keep me icy / Walk in the club, pop a bottle, cop a thug / These b*tches don’t like me, their baby daddy keep me icy.”

The third Adidas x IVY PARK collection will hit the market on February 19 via Adidas and will be available in-store and at select global stores on February 20. The first Ivy Park collection dropped in January 2020, and a second one was released in the fall, and to no one’s surprise, they quickly sold out.

Apart from being instrumental in her music and business ventures, Queen Bey has also been quite busy via her BeyGOOD charity. The charitable organization will be donating over 500K to people in danger of losing their homes during the pandemic. Applications opened on January 7th, and funds are slated to be disbursed later this month. The BeyGOOD organization has helped to donate essential supplies and also created a Small Business Impact fund that provided over 250 businesses $10,000 grants. Let us pay homage to this charitable organization and others who have stepped up to assist those who are less fortunate in this time.

Speaking of her charitable mentions, fans were quick to salute Beyonce for supporting Melii. In response to the honor, Melii shared this emotional message, “IM SPEECHLESS!!!!!!! YOOOOOOO ITS @beyonce ARE YOU DUMB LIKE YOU CALM DOWN IMA TURN IT TF UP! This is so MOTIVATIONAL SHE REALLY LET MY RECORD PLAY! My first ever single! ICEY.”

Fans were overjoyed at the accomplishment, while some noted that Melii seemed a bit taken back, leading them to believe that Queen Bey might not have sought approval. Whatever the case may be, we know Melii will be celebrating for weeks to come.