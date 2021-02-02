Future’s Girlfriend Dess Dior Showers His Mother With Birthday Gifts

Dess Dior might just be the one to make Future burn his little black book and settle down.

The rumor mill has been swirling as of late as many have been speculating that “Life Is Good” rapper Future and his new love interest Dess Dior have called it quits. The pair appears to be very much in love, and frequently display PDA on IG, as well as, spend a lot of time together. On Tuesday, the pair put those silly rumors to rest, showing fans that they’re still going strong.

In a video clip, shared on Instagram, Future’s mom was spotted dancing to one of Dess Dior’s songs being played at her birthday dinner. Mama Future was clearly having the time of her life, smiling brightly while showing us her skills on the dance floor. She captioned the IG Story video, “It’s safe to say that mommy enjoyed every single minute of her birthday dinner.” In another post shared by Dess on IG, Future’s mom can be seen holding a large painting of herself, while smiling gleefully. The message posted along with the photo read, “Dess, thank you for thinking of my mommy on her birthday. This gift was super thoughtful and she absolutely love it.”

Dess responded to the appreciation shown for her gift by saying, “Aww anything for the queen!”

Things seem to be moving quite fast with these two, and of course, their fans had a lot to say. Many commented on the fact that she has already met his mom, deducing that Dess might just be the one to get the ring as his former loves weren’t bestowed that honor. Others did Future foul, teasing that he most definitely cannot have a mother based on his actions and behavior and his promiscuous lifestyle. Last August, Future split with his then-girlfriend model, Lori Harvey, and that breakup came as a shock to many who reveled in seeing the couple happily in love. It wasn’t long after when he was spotted with his new flame Dess Dior, a rising female rapper.

Dess Dior, whose real name is Destiny Bailey, is a hip hop recording artist who is best known for tracks “Stop Playin” and “Bandz.” The Savannah native began her career on YouTube, and she has been rapping since the age of 12. She first started her journey as a part of a rap group and later went solo. She then decided to relocate to Atlanta to further pursue her career as a rapper.

Although she’s only 22, she has managed to build a fortune from her rap career. We will be watching to see what 2021 holds for her and Future’s relationship. This will be an impressive feat as Future has six children by six different women and was previously engaged to singer Ciara in October 2013. Ciara broke off the engagement in August 2014 due to his infidelity. The rapper is frequently chastised by the public for his child support drama circus involving a number of his baby mothers.

However, this was not enough to deter Dess Dior because she seems to have her eyes firmly set on being Mrs. Wilburn.