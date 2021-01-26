Future & Dess Dior Cozy Up On Movie Date Amid Breakup Rumors

Future and Dess Dior may have rekindled their relationship.

Earlier this month, there were speculations of a split between one of hip hop’s newest couples, Dess Dior and Future. Breakups have become one of the “Mask Off” rapper’s signature plays in his role as a serial womanizer. Thus, when it was noticed that they had unfollowed each other on Instagram, coupled with Dess’ actions to remove all pictures of their newfound romance, the rumors seemed all too true. Future’s decision to give a shoutout to one of his baby mama’s on her birthday added to the tales of this one being a done deal.

Thankfully, we have not yet seen the end of Dess Dior and Future, following the release of new photos of the couple leaving a movie theatre. The images were shared by Dior herself and boasted a caption that indicates that romance is still present. She wrote, “I [love] movie dates.”

If the caption was not enough evidence, Future’s smile attested that he was enjoying the company of his 22-year-old princess.

Rumors of their romance were first sparked in the Fall of 2020 when Future was spotted in the background of a video that showed the Savannah native dancing on stage. Not long after, the young rapper shared photos of her brand new diamond-encrusted Audemars Piguet. Future is notorious for branding his women with the luxury timepiece. This means there was no need to keep their relationship from social media any longer, and on November 22nd, Dess shared a loving image of herself snuggled in the warm embrace of the “Turn on the Lights” rapper. On New Year’s Eve, they hinted at a wedding after they posed in wedding attire. However that seemed to be a play for The Gram or for an upcoming music video.

Fans need not worry about this relationship.