Cardi B Announces New Single “UP” As Successor To “WAP”

Cardi B’s next single is called “UP” and its days away.

The ‘Bodak Yellow’ artiste says her new song ‘UP’ will drop this Friday, and fans speculate the song is about to bring the heat just like its predecessor ‘WAP,’ which featured Megan Thee Stallion. Cardi B made the announcement in a tweet on Monday (February 1). “my new single “UP” drops this Friday! LETS GOOOOOO! #Up,” she tweeted. Her tweet also accompanied some provocative artwork, which shows the sexy Bronx rapper adorned in a nude bodysuit with pink sequins and beadwork as she sits pretty in a glass swing over an infinity pool overlooking the city.

The new project has big shoes to fill as “WAP” is now triple platinum. Within days of its August 2020 release, the song was certified gold. Prior to ‘WAP,’ Cardi’s last release was “Money” dropped in 2018 and which was four times certified platinum.

It was her debut album that set her career on a path of success- ‘Invasion of Privacy’ in April 2018. The multi-platinum album debuted at No.1 on Billboard 200 with 255,000 album-equivalent units. “Bodak Yellow” and “I like it” each reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

Cardi B’s career has often been cited as an inspiration, and her albums have hit the jackpot and making her the first female artist to have all tracks from an album certified gold or higher by the RIAA.

Meanwhile, fans reacted with excitement at the announcement. One fan commented, “the cover art looks promising.” Others promised to stream the song in support of their favorite icon.