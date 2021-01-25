Dr. Dre’s Father Says Their Relationship Is Nonexistent

Dr. Dre’s father is speaking out on his relationship with the rapper.

Dr. Dre has really been going through it. In the middle of a long, drawn-out divorce battle with his estranged wife, Nicole Young, the producer/rapper suffered an aneurysm earlier this month that landed him in intensive care. Now, his father is speaking to news sources about their strained relationship at a time when Dre surely doesn’t need any more stress in his life.

According to an article by Page Six, Theodore Young claims that he has little to no contact with his famous son, saying, “I haven’t seen Andre since his grandfather died and I can’t even remember when that was.”

Theodore continued by comparing Dre to his other children, adding, “We have no relationship. My other sons love me. But coming from where I come from, most young men like Andre who have a big success don’t give a damn about their dad.” To be fair, Dre grew up without the help and support of his father after his parents split following a period of abuse, according to his mother, Verna.

Theodore has since denied these allegations. Dre went on to be mostly raised by his grandmother and therefore had no real ties to his father even before he became one of the most successful hip hop icons in the world.

Adding to the drama, Dr. Dre’s eldest daughter, LaTanya Young, recently claimed that she has not heard from her father in seventeen years.

She blamed the estrangement on his marriage to Nicole, telling Daily Mail, “I got the impression she didn’t care to know any of us,” referring to herself and her two siblings born to Dre’s previous girlfriend, Lisa Johnson. LaTanya went on to say that she still hopes to reconnect with her dad, adding, “I really just want to have closure. I just want to be able to spend time with my father.”