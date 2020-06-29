Dr. Dre’s Wife Nicole Young Files For Divorce, Billion Dollar Fortune On The Line

Dr. Dre’s billion dollar fortune is now on the line after his wife, Nicole Young, files for divorce.

Hip Hop legend Dr. Dre and his wife, Nicole Young, are getting divorced a year shy of their silver anniversary. Young, who’s also an attorney, allegedly filed for separation from the mogul, citing irreconcilable differences after 24 years of marriage and is seeking spousal support. The couple didn’t sign a prenup despite being married since May 1996, which means that Dre, who’s net worth is estimated at close to 1 billion dollars, could stand to lose a hefty portion of his fortune, TMZ reported. The couple has two adult children together–a son Truice Young, 23, and a daughter, Truly Young, 19–so child support will not be included in the divorce proceedings.

Just days ago, we saw images of Dr. Dre all smiles in the studio with Kanye West, who excitedly shared that he’d convinced the legend to collaborate on the sequel to ‘Jesus is King’. The ‘doctor’–real name Andre Romelle Young–etched his name into hip hop history as a successful rapper who then launched the careers of Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and 50 Cent, before becoming a household name and billionaire with the sale of his lucrative Beats brand for $2.6 billion in 2014.

Despite their youthful days of touting “One Less B***h” and “I’d Rather ***k You” as members of NWA, he and fellow bandmate Ice Cube had remained married for years, until this latest turn of events. Young, who was previously married to NBA player Sedale Threatt, is being represented by celebrity attorney Samantha Spector.

The pair was last seen publicly at the Tom Ford fashion show back in February with their daughter Truly looking svelte in all black and their usual composed best. They’d also celebrated Dre’s 55th birthday that same month with low key festivities and his favorite food. Chatting with legendary radio host and longtime pal Big Boy, the Compton powerhouse revealed how his milestone moment was spent.

“I decided to just keep it low-key this time — I’m going to have a few friends over and my wife is going to do a crab boil for me. I love crab,” he said. “We’re just going to kick it, kick it in my backyard.” Whether it’s too soon to hope for reconciliation, we do hope there’s some good news for Dre in ‘the next episode’ of this saga.