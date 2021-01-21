DaniLeigh Responds To Heavy Backlash Over “Yellow Bone” Song

DaniLeigh issued a bitter apology after she was forced to respond to colorism accusations.

After the Def Jam singer previewed her new song “Yellow Bone” on social media fans responded with harsh criticism. Not only was she hit with backlash for labeling herself with the black colloquial term but she was also accused of colorism. In the snippet of the track that she posted in a video on Triller, Dani raps, “YELLOW BONE THATS WHAT HE WANT” in the hook.

The singer responded to critics on Instagram asking, “Why I can’t make a song for my light skin baddies??” she wrote. “Why y’all think I’m hating on other colors when there are millions of songs speaking on all types… Why y’all so sensitive & take it personal… Gahhhh damn.”

Over on Twitter, DaniLeigh had to address the matter in a spree to ward off some of the negative feedback but it seemed her reaction only fueled the fire. “I’m Dominican…I’m Spanish, I’m Black, I’m white, leave me alone,” she tweeted. “Done talking .. bout to post how fine I looked yesterday,” she digressed.

Soon Dani was back on the defense and fired off another series of tweets. “Y’all NOT FOR ME,” she wrote. “And I said is what he want !!!! Not what the world want … I’m talking bout myself … stop playing w me.” Her apology came later but began with her feigning indifference and telling fans that they now have another reason to hate. “only God can ‘cancel’ me… that sh*t don’t mean sh*t to me bc the people around me are the ones that know my heart and intention and real life … I’m sorry if I offended u,” she wrote.

Dani Leigh lost me with that "Yellow Bone" song. Yall still makin songs that enforce colorism and fetishization of light skinned ppl in 2021? Being Light Skinned is NOT a personality trait, and sad to say, it's honestly all some of yall got, which is tragic. #DoBetter — Missy was on the LIIIVE JaQuel!!?? (@Uri_Mercury) January 21, 2021

Dani Leigh really being forced on us while Sevyn Streeter, Justin Skye, & Teyana Taylor are overworking to he heard…… pic.twitter.com/jXR0wW11Av — ?? (@EPierre_Libra93) January 21, 2021

Actual light skin Black girls are about to be getting dragged for the next 3-5 business days because of Dani leigh non singing ass. pic.twitter.com/oN1KUzLbkW — _Kyanna_ (@Bronxdiva1) January 21, 2021

Dani however showed no mercy for her cyber “haters” and admonished them for typing “sh*t about another woman.” “Ima keep letting God bless me .. while y’all sit back and judge me … y’all all HATERS” she said. One Twitter user criticized the singer’s reaction calling it a “terrible response to valid criticism.” and reprimanded her for refusing accountability.

“No shade. as a black woman, you should be more than aware of colorism & why this song wouldn’t sit well with a black audience. it doesn’t feel good having a billion people at your neck, but it’s not about being ‘canceled.’ it’s about taking accountability,” the tweet read.

