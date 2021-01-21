Tekashi 6ix9ine Alleged Knockout Man In Miami For Calling Him A Rat

Tekashi 6ix9ine might be missing from the music scene right now, but still very much active on the scene for the wrong reasons.

Tekashi 6ix9ine got into an altercation after random persons confronted him about being a ‘rat,’ a reference to him cooperating with federal authorities in his recent indictment for robbery and kidnapping. Tekashi was labeled a snitch after pleading guilty in the case, which saw him receiving a two-year sentence in exchange for giving information to authorities on the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang that named people like Jim Jones and Cardi B as part of the gang.

A video showed a lone man being mobbed by a group of persons who formed the rapper’s entourage. In a second video, the man is knocked out as another man in a pink shirt punches him in the face once and also kicked him in the face as he fell down. One person can be heard saying, “you got jumped n***ga, what’s up n***ga,” in the background. Tekashi, meanwhile, can be seen in a black sweater and sporting a bushy beard. He was not wearing his signature candy colored hair, but his neck tattoos were visible from sideways.

UPDATE: After an investigation, the alleged victim made up most of his story, police sources tell me. The incident, which did involve Tekashi69, took place at a paintball shooting range in Miami. The rapper has been cleared of any wrongdoing. https://t.co/7iShdMJj8U — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) January 20, 2021

Journalist Andy Slater reported that police was investigating the incident and that the alleged victim made up most of his story about being robbed by Tekashi. Initial reports from the police were that Tekashi was wanted by police for robbing someone and that he was wanted by the police. However, the rapper has been cleared of wrongdoing, Slater reported.

The incident which involved members of Tekashi’s entourage took place at a paintball shooting range in Miami. The man who reported the incident as a robbery has since retracted his statements to the police.

Meanwhile, the rapper has not said anything publicly about the incident.