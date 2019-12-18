Tekashi 6ix9ine Sentenced To 24 Months In Prison, 5 Years Supervised Release

Tekashi 6ix9ine was sentenced to 2 years in prison and 5 years supervised release.

The high profile case that has dominated headlines this year has finally reached its bittersweet end. Considering the fact that Tekashi 6ix9ine was initially facing up to 47 years in prison for nine federal charges, this sentence appears to be a miracle on paper. However, the rapper, his legal team and his family and friends worked hard to get the judge to be lenient. “Mr Hernandez, please rise. It is the judgment of the court you are to serve a term of 24 months in prison, with five years of supervised release,” Judge Engelmayer said as he handed down the sentencing.

Leading up to his sentence hearing today, the incarcerated rapper submitted a letter to Judge Engelmayer pleading for a lighter sentence. “There is no excuse, no justification and no apology good enough in this world to explain my crimes,” the rapper wrote before explaining that he often questions if his actions were worth it. His mother, brother and daughter’s mother also sent in letters asking for leniency and requesting that the judge hands down “time served” instead of a prison sentence. On the other side of the spectrum, two victims of the Nine Trey Bloods gang’s crimes sent letters to Judge Engelmayer detailing their traumatic experiences and asked that it be considered during sentencing. Another victim also spoke at the hearing today against 6ix9ine.

The prosecutors defended that Tekashi 6ix9ine was instrumental in them uncovering the details they did that were critical in their case against the Nine Trey Bloods. Similarly, defense attorney Lance Lazzaro argued that his client played a significant role in the prosecution’s case against the gang and stated that his “client’s cooperation is complete.”

After a whirlwind year that saw Tekashi throw several gangmenbers and celebrities under the bus, partner with feds, perpetuate a media frenzy and earn the worst possible street rep, the rapper can finally take solace in knowing that he has a future on the outside. We are all eager to see where the rapper’s career will go from here.

6ix9ine will also have to served 300 hours of community service when he is released from prison as well as pay a hefty fine of $35,000. With 13 months already served on his sentencing, Tekashi 6ix9ine will likely be released from prison in 11 months, around November 2020.