Megan Thee Stallion Blast Tory Lanez Calls Him An ‘Abuser’, Tory Respond

Megan The Stallion says she is not changing her story in spite of recent rumors that the charges against Troy Lanez have been dropped.

The rapper is accusing Lanez’s team of spinning wild stories to create reasonable doubt in her case. The court case against Tory Lanez involving the shooting incident against Megan The Stallion in early July is still underway. While the ongoing scandal started half a year ago, Megan The Stallion is still on the defense after it appears some people are still downplaying her traumatic experience and turning it “into a joke.”

Recently, rumors surfaced that the charges against Tory Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, have been dropped. Megan promptly took to social media to set the record straight, and she is accusing Peterson’s team of being responsible for the false narrative that has been making rounds.

“AT THIS POINT IM GETTING ANNOYED ! STOP BELIEVING EVERYTHING YOU READ ON THE MF INTERNET,” Megan tweeted on Thursday (Jan. 21). “Imagine how I feel waking every day seeing people LIE and turn my trauma into a joke ? That whole team figures out ways to create doubt with my story every week and the media eats it up.”

Apparently, the only recent change made regarding the lawsuit is that the next court date was postponed. In spite of that small setback, the “Savage” rapper is still hellbent on proving that Tory Lanez is guilty and getting the justice she deserves.

Megan Thee Stallion went on to clarify the real story in a second tweet. “Y’all can’t tell when sh*t fake news?” she questioned. “Y’all still don’t see an ABUSER picking with me? The first court date got pushed back bc of the inauguration but I can’t wait until the MF FACTS come out ! B*tch you shot me AND MY STORY NOT CHANGING AND B*TCH YOU GOING TO JAIL.”

“Y’all so believe black women and protect black women online BUT WHEN I LITERALLY SAY I GOT SHOT ITS CONFUSING,” she added.

Megan has been suggesting that Tory’s team is doing everything they can to spin the narrative in his favor for a while now. It’s no wonder she’s so eager to see the real story come out in court. As for fans who have been watching the fiasco play out in the media for months now, they too can’t wait to weigh the facts.

Tory Lanez has since responded to Megan Thee Stallion and some folks blasting him on Twitter. “I will continue my 2021 unproblematically.. just wanna make great content for my fans much love y’all,” Tory tweeted.