Tory Lanez’s Charges NOT Dropped, Megan Thee Stallion Blast False Reports

Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez today dismissed reports that the pending criminal charges against him have been dropped by Megan.

On Thursday, news websites reported that the Los Angeles County District court website listed the case as charges dropped. However, newer reports confirmed that the charges were not dropped. The initial report said that Megan Thee Stallion dropped the charges; however, a rep from the District Attorney’s office said Megan does not have the power to drop charges as criminal charges are laid by a court of law.

Tory Lanez is facing two charges- one count of assault with a firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

On Thursday, Megan Thee Stallion reacted to the news on Twitter saying, “AT THIS POINT IM GETTING ANNOYED! STOP BELIEVING EVERYTHING YOU READ ON THE MF INTERNET.” She added that the rumors are calculated to create doubt in her testimony. “Imagine how I feel waking everyday seeing people LIE and turn my trauma into a joke? That whole team figures out ways to create doubt with my story every week and the media eats it up,” she ranted on her Twitter account.

Megan also said that the trial is very much on, but the next date was adjourned because of the inauguration. “Y’all can’t tell when shit fake news? Y’all still don’t see an ABUSER picking with me? The first court date got pushed back bc of the inauguration but I can’t wait until the MF FACTS come out! Bitch you shot me AND MY STORY NOT CHANGING AND B*TCH YOU GOING TO JAIL,” Megan passionately wrote.

A representative for Tory Lanez is reported by Akademiks as saying that the rumors are false that charges have been dropped. The next hearing date for the trial is set for mid-February.