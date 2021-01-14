Team Breezy Crowns Chris Brown A Legend As Singer Trends For The Right Reason

Is Chris Brown a music legend?

Chris Brown and his image have evolved dramatically since he first hit the music scene as a teenager. Since his reputation suffered some major blows due to several scandals, he hasn’t had the benefit of a squeaky clean image when attempting to top the charts. However, considering his many setbacks, he has managed to stay impressively relevant by continuing to put out quality hits and simply reminding the world that he still has an amazing voice and iconic dance skills.

Chris Brown is now trending on Twitter thanks to his collaborative single with Young Thug, “Go Crazy.” The track has hit No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking Chris’ biggest radio hit since 2008.

It is no mystery why Chris Brown’s commercial success took a major dip after 2008. The singer famously assaulted his then-girlfriend, Rihanna, resulting in brutal pictures of Rih’s injuries being plastered all over the internet. Since then, Chris’ name has been brought up several more times in relation to scandal and criminal activity, making it hard for fans to stay loyal to him despite his obvious talent. The success of “Go Crazy” might mark a road to redemption for Brown since those streaming the song are obviously willing to forgive and forget, or perhaps are just more concerned about the music than Chris’ tumultuous past.

“Go Crazy” first dropped way back in May of 2020, making its climb up the chart even more impressive nearly eight months later.

Fans are sharing their excitement for the singer online as well, expressing their relief that his name is finally trending for positive reasons rather than new drama. Everyone is hoping 2021 will be a fresh start, and it looks like Breezy might finally have a real chance to turn a new leaf in his life going into the new year.

Here’s what some Team Breezy fans are saying on Twitter.

Since Chris Brown is still trending, a reminder that Take You Down was a moment. pic.twitter.com/WdSsfTD4Gs — heartbreak on a full moon. (@christ0pha) January 13, 2021

Chris Brown haters getting ready to write their think pieces about him for something he did in 2009 every time he trends for something positive pic.twitter.com/Zw6xOZELoh — kj (@KJjpe) January 13, 2021

The Year Was 2011. Ace Hood & Chris Brown Did What Needed To Be Done. pic.twitter.com/Cu3tGZzsPP — DJ First Class™ ? (@1DJFirstClass) January 13, 2021

Since Chris Brown is trending some quick facts pic.twitter.com/YN2U53ODYX — Robin (@robinttttt) January 13, 2021

Chris brown haters realizing they're 30 page essay on why he's a bad person doesn't have any effect on his career and him being legendary pic.twitter.com/hhHLffeLhH — JAY GLO (@Treajon_Jc) January 13, 2021

Name something Chris brown can’t do , I’ll wait . ? pic.twitter.com/cSi4nE1ZjA — Stevegold? #BUHARI IS A BITCH (@Oluwatobisteph6) January 13, 2021