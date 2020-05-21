Chris Brown Went All The Way In On #GoCrazyChallenge With Slick Dance Moves

Chris Brown wants you to go crazy!

Just a few weeks ago, Chris Brown teased his new project — a joint mixtape with Young Thug. It would be a collaborative return for the pair who had previously worked together on “High End,” and its name would pay homage to both of them. Brown announced via Instagram that “Slime & B” would be out on the 5th day of the 5th month, and its first single, “Go Crazy,” drooped this past week.

Having some new music from Breezy and Thugger would have been enough to make fans happy, but that’s not how the “Blow My Mind” singer plays. “Go Crazy” came complete with its very own dance, a la Chris’s other collaborative partner, Drake. Known for having some killer dance moves in his arsenal, Breezy shows them off while being filmed from an open car door.

Fans are now sharing their own version of the #GoViralChallenge, some of which even received massive acclaim by being shared by Breezy himself on his Insta. As “Go Crazy” only dropped on Tuesday, there is no data as yet for where it ranks on the Billboard Hot 100, but it’s likely to soar thanks to this challenge and its popularity on TikTok.

It was recently announced that Chris Brown has had an incredible 100 songs on the Hot 100 during his 15-year career — the same number as JAY-Z. The 31-year-old is also expected to take part in a VERZUZ battle alongside Usher after Swizz Beats said he had seen numerous requests for a showdown between the two, and Busta Rhymes was all for it. Seeing as Usher is also pretty famous for breaking it down on the dance floor, perhaps their only battle won’t be lyrical alone.