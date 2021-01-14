Snoop Dogg Says Beef With Eminem Is Dead: “We Good”

Snoop Dogg has declared Eminem beef dead.

Rap fans have been closely monitoring the brewing beef between two legends in the game, Snoop Dogg and Eminem. It seems there’s nothing to look for any more as the two have apparently squashed the beef. They went viral at the end of last year following Eminem’s response to Snoop’s admission that he didn’t think that Em was good enough to make his personal list of Top 10 rappers. Snoop made the comments last summer when he was being interviewed on The Breakfast Club.

He said, “Eminem! ‘The Great White Hope’. White rappers had zero respect in rap. Let’s keep that one thou-wow. [Dre] has probably put Eminem in the position where he would be considered one of the top 10 rappers ever.”

He added, “I don’t think so, but the game feels like that he’s top 10 lyricists and all that that comes with it. That’s just because he’s with Dr. Dre. and Dr. Dre helped him find the best Eminem that he could find.”

Eminem responded with a diss on his track “Zeus” from his latest album Music To Be Murdered By: Side B. Many felt the jab was soft by his standards. It was enough to show that he was not pleased with Snoop Dogg’s comments. In the track, he rapped, “And as far as squashin’ beef, I’m used to people knockin’ me. But, just not in my camp. I’m diplomatic, ’cause I’m tryna be. Last thing I need is Snoop doggin’ me. Man, dog, you was like a damn God to me. Man, not really. I had dog backwards.”

Many believed that this would be the start of an all-out verbal war between the two influential rappers. However, following a comment made by Snoop on Instagram, yesterday January 12, which was saved by Akademiks, the feud seems to be over. Under an Instagram photo of Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Dr. Dre, someone wrote, “I wonder what changed!!” and Snoop replied, “Nothing we good.” That’s enough of a comment from Snoop to indicate that there’s no longer any beef.