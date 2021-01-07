50 Cent Shares Appreciation For Eminem Amid Snoop Dogg Beef

50 Cent picks his side in the Eminem and Snoop Dogg beef.

While many are trying to figure out the Eminem and Snoop Dogg beef, some have not added their voice as to who they support. Both Eminem and Snoop are heavyweights in the game, and it might be too polarizing for folks to take sides. Nevertheless, 50 Cent is sharing his gratitude to Eminem for putting on one of his biggest hits that continues to break records today.

In a post on Twitter that Eminem is his corner. “You ain’t gonna believe this one but 18 years ago today I dropped a song I recorded in LA and it’s still spinning 1,000 times a week at radio. I tell @eminem I love him for what he did for me, he put me on. Raising Kanan [sic] Theme Part of the Game ft @nlechoppa1 and @RileyLanez out now.”

In the tweet, a young and fresh face 50 can be seen with a slight grin as his image is the thumbnail for a billboard.com article titled: 50 Cent is in Da Billion – views Club. The song was a 50’s breakout song and reached 1 Billion views in November last year. The video of the song featured 50 Cent, Eminem and Dr. Dre. At the time, Eminem was one of the biggest rappers. His single ‘Without Me’ is also in the Billion Views Club.

Meanwhile, the beef between Snoop Dogg and Eminem is a threat to the balance that presently exists in Hip Hop. Both of the legendary artists are products of Dr. Dre’s doing. It’s said that the two have been at odds for years after Eminem refused to be on Snoopy’s album. Snoop’s recent discussions on Clubhouse seemed to have rubbed Eminem the wrong way as he released a diss track shortly after.