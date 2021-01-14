Cardi B Details How Much Her Music Videos Cost Her, “WAP” The Most Expensive

Cardi B’s music videos aren’t cheap which is why they all have amazing visuals.

It was not cheap bringing the concept behind Cardi B‘s “WAP” video to life in 2020. That really shouldn’t come as a surprise considering the video ended up being one of 2020’s biggest music videos. It featured a star-studded lineup of cameos, including celebs like Kylie Jenner, Mulatto, and Rubi Rose. The video ended up getting a staggering 325 million views and counting.

While many might have guessed it was expensive to get such a production done, few probably thought it would cost as much as a million dollars. Cardi B made the revelation early yesterday morning, January 13, while tweeting about the cost of music video prices. She started off by sharing that the video for her break out hit “Bodak Yellow” cost US$15,000 to make. It was filmed in the United Arab Emirates.

“Fun fact : Bodak yellow music video cost me 15 thousand dollars. I was in Dubai and I said ….I gotta fly picture (videographer) out here …BOOM BOOM BANG ! Ya know the rest,” she said.

When a fan said that they found that was expensive Cardi B shared that the budget was actually small compared to the others she’s made including “WAP”. Besides the million spent on “WAP”, she spent $900,000 on “Please Me” with Bruno Mars and $400,000 on “Money.” She said, “Naaaa honey ….Money cost 400K ,Please me Cost 900K ,Wap Cost a M !”

Some of the cost of “WAP” was revealed in August 2020, when it was stated that she spent

$100,000 just on COVID-19 testing kits. The rapper continued to show her fans just how costly it is to make these videos. She noted that Invasion of Privacy‘s “Be Careful” was about $200,000. She shared, “I’m not sure but not much …Probably like 200K.”

Cardi B also shared that the video for the 2017 hit “Lick” cost about $15,000 but that she paid for Offset’s whopping $40,000 wardrobe fee. At the time they weren’t romantically involved as yet and she felt it was her role to pay for the request.

“I think like 15K .Offset had a 40K wardrobe fee for videos so I had to pay it out my pocket cause I didn’t wanna look like a small artist with a tiny ass music video budget …..I told him like a year later,” she said.

She also spoke about the video she did for “Bartier Cardi” with 21 Savage. That one cost about $150,000. She said at that time that she had concerns about her baby bump.

She tweeted, “Bartier was like 150K and I was pregnant so I was trying my best to conceal my tiny belly .I felt uncomfortable in the car cause I really wanted to be sexy with Offset but I was looking very pregnant so I didn’t felt sexy I was looking fat.”

She definitely showed her fans that it’s not cheap to make those top rated videos.