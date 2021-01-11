Diddy’s L.A. Mansion Where Kim Porter Died Burglarized

Diddy’s Los Angeles mansion where Kim Porter passed away was hit by burglars.

It looks like opportunistic burglars are taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic to try and break into celebrity homes in the US. Following the failed attempt at a break-in at the California home of Dr. Dre, comes word that another mogul’s home was targeted. According to reports, Diddy’s Los Angeles home was burglarized earlier this month.

The home probably has a lot of sentimental value to him since it’s the one where his former longtime girlfriend Kim Porter died in 2018. TMZ first reported the news and said that they were informed by law enforcement sources that the suspects gained access to a side door and pried it open before triggering the alarm system of the Toluca Lakehouse.

Following the robbery, a caretaker discovered the break-in and also confirmed that someone had rummaged through the house. While the matter was reported and officers took a report, it hasn’t been disclosed as yet if anything was actually taken. Diddy and his family will have to assess the home first.

In 2018, Kim Porter passed away at the same home due to complications from pneumonia. Following her death in November, the L.A. County Coroner’s revealed that the original cause of death was lobar pneumonia.

Shortly after her passing, Diddy expressed extreme sorrow and took the time to create numerous tributes to her on social media. The couple had been together, all be it off and on for the better part of 13 years. They officially broke up in 2007. The couple had three children together, including 12-year-old twin girls Jessie James and D’Lila and 20-year-old son Christian Combs. He’s also known as rapper King Combs. Diddy is currently in Los Angeles, apparently working with producer London On Da Track.