Dr. Dre Burglar Attempt Foiled By Police As He Update Fans On His Condition

Dr. Dre says he’s recovering but some bad guys have different ideas when it comes to his home.

Following a major medical scare, Dr. Dre has confirmed that he’s recovering well and hopes to be “back home soon.” He was taken to the hospital in Los Angeles hospital following a brain aneurysm. TMZ first reported that he suffered a brain aneurysm on January 3 and was recovering at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. While he continues to recover, Los Angelos police have reported that some opportunists tried to break into his home in West Los Angeles late last night, January 5.

Reports from the Los Angeles Police Department indicate that the suspects were stopped by undercover officers following a pursuit around 9:30 p.m. They were intercepted near the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Kenter Avenue. Four people have since been arrested, the LAPD said. Both the LAPD and the Beverly Hills Police Department are handling the investigation.

Meanwhile, the rapper and multi-platinum producer used Instagram to connect with his fans, family, and well-wishers to thank them for their support. He also showered praise on his medical team. He said, “Thanks to my family, friends, and fans for their interest and well wishes. I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!” alongside a photo of him in the studio.

TMZ also confirmed that the 55-year-old was stable and lucid but further stated doctors didn’t know what caused the bleeding and were conducting tests. They also pointed out that he is currently “in the middle of a very contentious divorce with his estranged wife, Nicole.”

Several of his counterparts, including Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, and NBA star Lebron James sent out prayers via social media for the influential mogul. Dr. Dre is extremely well known for his creative talent and has worked with top rappers in the game like Tupac, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and many more. His work has earned him six Grammys.

Dr. Dre, whose real name is Andre Romelle Young, was born in Compton and first made his entrance on the rap scene with N.W.A. He got into producing early and was the one behind the group’s still popular 1988 debut album, “Straight Outta Compton.” Over 1.2 million people reacted to his post with most comments wishing him a speedy recovery. “Yay thank you Heavenly Father,” this fan said and this one added, “Get well soon Dre. Love.”