Eminem Says He Don’t Remember Recording Leaked Rihanna Diss Track

Eminem has no memory of himself recording a Rihanna diss track that was recently leaked.

Eminem may be no stranger to beef, but he claims not to recall the moment that began his brief beef with Rihanna. The two hitmakers may have collaborated on the super successful tracks “Love the Way You Lie” and “The Monster,” but a song that leaked in 2019 had Marshall Mathers offering an apology to the Bajan babe. On the track, which was recorded about a decade ago, Eminem rapped that he sided with Chris Brown, whom Rihanna accused of assault in 2009.

The incident, which took place while the two were in a relationship, resulted in the “No Air” singer pleading guilty to felony charges and being sentenced to community service.

On the leaked track, Eminem can be heard rapping, “Let me get my two cents in / Of course I side with Chris Brown / I’d beat a b**** down too / If she gave me d*** an itch now,” but he now says he doesn’t even remember recording the verses. “I have no, zero recollection of even remembering doing that, that verse. The rhyme schemes didn’t even sound familiar to me. So I was caught off guard, too. I was like, ‘What the f***, I said that?” Slim Shady said in an interview with Shade 54. He denied, however, that he was making excuses for the lyrics, stating, “I said it and I was wrong for saying that, it was f***ing stupid.”

Eminem’s most recent track, “Zeus,” includes an apology to Rihanna, which has mended his relationship with the “Pon de Replay” singer. “Long as I re-promise to be honest / And wholeheartedly, apologies, Rihanna / For that song that leaked, I’m sorry, Ri / It wasn’t meant to cause you grief / Regardless, it was wrong of me.”

Perhaps we may see another duet in their future if RiRi ever returns to music.