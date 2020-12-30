Lil Durk Says He Is Top 3 Hip Hop Artist, Demands 6 Figures Per Show

Lil Durk says he is top 3 rappers right now and has even raised his booking fee.

There’s no denying that Lil Durk has had a monumental year in his career. The Chicago rapper released two projects, including The Voice, which debuted at No. 47 on the Billboard 200 and earned himself his first Grammy nomination in the process. The Voice is expected to rise even higher on the charts in the coming week. Not one to shy away from celebrating his own success, Durk announced via Twitter this week that he will be expecting larger payouts for shows going forward, writing, “I need 200k a show now”. He also named himself as one of the G.O.A.T.s, adding, “smurk top 3 out here”.

Despite having a great year as an artist, Durk did suffer some personal hardships, including the death of his friend and OTF crew member King Von, who lost his life in an Atlanta shooting in November. Despite still mourning his loss, Durk has stayed on his grind as a rapper and reportedly sold about 23,000 album-equivalent units in one day with The Voice.

I need 200k a show now smurk top 3 out here …. — THE VOICE (@lildurk) December 30, 2020

This number was also listed as his first-week album sales total since the project dropped on a Thursday, making the performance look disappointing for those who didn’t take the time to notice the details. Haters included Tekashi 6ix9ine, who tastelessly commented, “Nuski and Von died for this @lildurk,” along with several laughing emojis.

The Voice is anticipated to bring in at least 55,000 units during its first full week on the charts, likely topping the performance of Tekashi’s album Tattletales. Durk tried to clarify these numbers with an Instagram story responding to 6ix9ine’s comment, saying, “Trenches behind me, that’s all I need. I did 23k in 1 day not the first week cap.” Durk has a promising path ahead of him in the coming year, but only time will tell if he continues to increase his value as an artist.