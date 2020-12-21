City Girls’ JT Says She’s Ready To Fight Asian Dolls Before Deleting Twitter

Things got messy Sunday evening as JT and Asian Doll’s beef spiral out of control stemming from Asian Doll dropping a verse from one of Megan Thee Stallion’s songs and replacing Asian with City Girls.

Asian Doll played the song and spoke about it, but JT, without invitation, jumped into the argument as she accused Asian Da Brat of not knowing how to be real friends. Prior to Sunday, Asian and Megan were friends, with the former jumping to her defense during the Tory Lanez shooting incident when Megan was attacked by fans of Lanez. Megan Thee Stallion did not defend Asian but posted on Facebook, which led to Asian unfollowing her on social media.

The beef with Megan Thee Stallion spilled over into another war of words as Asian Doll tweeted she was happy she was pretty her WHOLE life, which fans interpreted as a jab at JT, who has recently had surgery to improve her looks.

JT responded by subtweeting, “Get a PRETTY hit record h*e, buoy got the RIGHT one!” she said as she took aim at Asian’s career achievements.

JT continued subtweeting at Asian Doll as the two trade blows about everything from their looks, body to their rap skills, writing skills, and contractual agreements. “Smoked out ant built b*tch LET”s talk about it!” She added looks ain’t get your ass nowhere but drop from every record label must be got dropped on your head to THINK you can f**k with me!”

At one point, JT tweeted at Asian Doll, “I got time because b**ch yu love internet attention…” JT has since deleted all her problematic tweets after Asian responded to her – “le me know when a b**ch got a location ready to meet up at.”

Asian added, “Bi**hes ain’t address me I ADDRESS them in them text messages if it was up to you bitches y’all would be smiling in my face & sneak dissing behind my back. Let’s fight & move on to THE END,” she added in another tweet.

One fan wrote, “let it go Asian, you win! I promise you did,” to which Asian replied, “okay but I wanna win physically.”

JT also responded via an Instagram Live video where she said people have been coming for City Girls although nobody came for City Girls – “Y’all b**ches on this internet sh*t is on a desperate cry for help. Like it’s getting sad. Yall been coming for the City Girls finna like we didn’t deserve to be in rap…first of all…. I don’t be on the internet, I don’t care about trending, I don’t be in drama, I never have a scandal.”

She added, “she keep writing on here about fighting and all that, b*tch I’m out here every day, every f***ing day for real for real…I gave her my phone number.”

She also said the turn of events was not caused by her but by people using the Twitter platform, “it don’t be what yall think it is about. it’s 14, 15, 16 years old kids who be amping this sh*t up. It ain’t no adults it be kids, children. ‘ooh the girls are fighting’ the girls aint doing a f**king thing for real,” she said.

Meanwhile, it seems that Megan has tweeted in response to Asian saying she should have stuck up for her after JT attacked her. “Asian you kno me better than that you kno I don’t even like this entire internet sh*t. You blow sh*t out of proportion bc you a f—king hot head. You played the song on live that was that…. Why do I need to clear up? This is dumb.”

She added when Asian got in her accident, “I hopped right on a plane to come see her when she go through sh*t I’m on her line… I don’t like putting my personal life on the internet because it’s PERSONAL to me. I never even saw people attacking her.”

Asian though subtweeted on her account, “we was real friends f**k rap you should’ve said some yesterday & cleared sh*t up but NO you let that h*e get in your ear & you don’t even know that h*e.”