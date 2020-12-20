Mike Tyson’s Daughter Tried To Knockout Boosie Badazz

Mike Tyson says his daughter tried to physically fight Boosie Badazz during their interview.

Less than two months ago Boosie Badazz found himself in a tense situation after he sat down to have a conversation with Mike Tyson on his “Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson” podcast. Tyson wasted no time in confronting the rapper about his transphobic comments about Dwyane Wade’s daughter, Zaya. It seems Tyson’s daughter also shared his aggression towards Boosie and according to Mike during a recent interview with Zab Judah, she flew all the way from New York to Los Angeles to fight him. He also said he had to calm his daughter down.

He explained that he stood up for Zaya Wade because some of his best friends could be gay and he probably just “don’t know it yet.” He continued, “That’s just who we are as human beings, I’m not saying Boosie is gay.” He said what angered him was the fact that Boosie lacked empathy. Boosie Badazz confirmed that the two had a spirited discussion in which he stated his views. He added that eventually, she walked out because they didn’t see eye to eye. Tyson added that since the confrontation he has a new respect for his daughter.

In the original interview on Tyson’s podcast on October 25, he asked Boosie, “Why do you say things about people who might be a homosexual? Why do you say that about them? Do you feel there’s a possibility that you’re a homosexual and by disrespecting them you further yourself from being a homosexual? I’m thinking you may like homosexuals.”

Boosie Badazz tried to stand his ground and replied, “I really commented on the Dwyane Wade situation because I got offended because it’s a child. That’s why I really got offended, you know. If it was a motherf***ing 19-year-old, 18-year-old, grown person, I probably wouldn’t have, I know I wouldn’t have said anything.”

Tyson then responded, “I agree with you 100 percent, me, I agree with you right, but check this out. Who the f-ck am I to say anything? What I think don’t mean a motherf-cking thing.” The conversation went viral shortly after the interview.

Dwyane Wade even thanked Tyson for standing up for him. “I actually talked to Mike about that earlier in the pandemic — we had a conversation and I appreciated it. He’s one of those people … he’s so smart, he’s so educated and knowledgeable about life and for him to drop that nugget on the world … to me, it was great to hear him say that,” Wade said. In February the Wade family came out in support for Zaya’s transition and Boosie pleaded with the basketball star on Instagram to not let Zaya “become a girl.”

In a video, he said, “Like, bruh, for real, if he gonna be gay, let him be gay. But don’t cut his d-ck off, bruh. Don’t dress him as a woman, dawg. He’s 12 years old. He’s not up there yet. He hasn’t made his final decisions yet. Don’t cut his f***ing d-ck off, Dwyane Wade.”

Check out Tyson’s comments about the interview below.