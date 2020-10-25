Mike Tyson Made Boosie Badazz Apologize to Dwayne Wade Over Transgender Comments

Mike Tyson gets Boosie Badazz to bend a little and cough up like-warm apology to Dwayne Wade’s daughter.

If there’s one thing that has always been true about Boosie Badazz, it’s that the man says what’s on his mind. His willingness to offer up unsolicited opinions sometimes entertains his fans, but it is also a habit that has earned him a great deal of criticism. Appearing on Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin with Mike Tyson podcast on October 24th, Boosie discussed his tendency to run his mouth at the expense of other people’s feelings and even offered somewhat of an apology for comments he made about Dwayne Wade’s child, Zaya.

“How do you feel about hurting other people’s feelings?” Tyson asked bluntly. “You offended a lot of people, talk about gay muthaf*ckas and homos and fa**ots.”

Boosie quickly agreed that he often says too much, replying, “No, a lot of times I need to shut the f*ck up.” He went on to say that his mother gave him the same advice, admitting, “My mama got on my ass yesterday, told me I need to ‘Shut the f*ck up’. But when it be on my heart, I feel like I gotta say something.” Boosie used this heart defense as an explanation for previous comments he made about Wade and his transgender daughter, saying, “I really commented on the Dwayne Wade situation because I got offended ‘cause it’s a child.”

The Baton Rouge rapper went on to try to justify his actions, saying, “I felt like a child ain’t…at 12, can’t make that decision…You call him a her, that’s going too far.” Mike said he agreed to an extent, but added, “Who the fu*k am I to say anything? What I think don’t mean a muthafu*kin’ thing.” Boosie finally apologized directly to Wade during the interview, adding, “I shouldn’t have said that sh*t about your child.”

Boosie’s criticism of Wade’s parenting is especially ironic, considering he previously admitted to hiring sex workers to perform oral sex on his underage son.