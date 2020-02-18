Boosie Badazz Calls Dwyane Wade A Bad Father After Son Became Transgender

Boosie Badazz went on a wild rant on Instagram against Dwyane Wade calling him a bad father for allowing his 12-year-old son to transition into a woman.

In recent days, Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union have been regarded by many as a beacon of excellent parenting, but not everyone feels that way, including Boosie Badazz. The former Miami Heat basketball play sat down on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” last week to discuss the upcoming documentary about his life. During the interview, Wade revealed that his 12-year-old son Zion had come out as transgender and wished to be addressed as female.

The NBA legend told Ellen that Zaya was originally named Zion and he changed her name. He also explained how his 12-year-old child approached him and Gabrielle Union and opened up to them about her plans to live her truth. The couple, who have been married since 2014, have been hailed for their display of acceptance and support after Wade told the comedienne, “Me and my wife Gabrielle Union are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ+ community.”

Wade spoke about how proud he and Union are and how serious they take their responsibility as parents. He also urged other parents going through similar transition to listen to their children and give them the best feedback that they possibly can.

In spite of an outpouring of respect from people across various industries, races, and sexual orientations, not everyone feels that the Wades have done right by their child. “Dwayne Wade, you gon’ too f***ing far, dawg,” Boosie said in a video which he posted on IG. “That is a male. A 12-year-old. At 12 they don’t even know what their next meal gonna be. They don’t have s*** figured out yet. He might meet a woman, anything, at 16 and fall in love with her but his d*** be gone. How he gon’ — bruh, you gon’ too far, dawg. Don’t cut his d*** off, bruh. If he gonna be gay, let him be gay, but don’t address him as a woman.”

Wade said on Good Morning America today that Zaya has been long aware of her gender identity. “She’s known it for nine years. She’s known since she was 3-years-old. Along this way we’ve asked questions and we’ve learned. But she’s known.”

