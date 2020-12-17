YFN Lucci and Mulatto Drops Raunchy “Wet” Music Video

YFN Lucci and Mulatto drops a raunchy visual for their single, “Wet.”

Despite all that has happened, it could be said that YFN Lucci had a fantastic 2020. The rapper got a brand new Mercedes Benz Maybach SUV from his label Think It’s A Game, he reunited with his girl Reginae Carter, and it definitely looks like it feels so good, the rapper dropped a brand new project titled Wish Me Well 3, and he also had a fairly decent hit with “Wet.”

He’s finishing the year strong with another release, and this time he invited one of the hottest female rappers from Atlanta to join in. Mulatto slid on to the remix for “Wet” and did exactly what you knew she would.

Lucci did his thing throughout the first couple of verses of the track, keeping it raunchy as the title suggests. The 21-year-old “B**ch From Da Souf” picked up where Lucci left off and added her own layer of seductive treats as she flowed over the beat. Mulatto has also had a great year aside from accusations of her denouncing her black roots.

The release was accompanied by a music video that captured the Big Latto chilling in a pool before getting a massage. The video is kept light through the use of a comedic skit that runs concurrently with the other elements.

You can check out the release below.