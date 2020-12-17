Sean Kingston Has An Arrest Warrant Out For Grand Theft Of Jewelry

Sean Kingston is facing jail time for grand theft of jewelry.

Sean Kingston seems to be in hot water once again because of his ongoing jewelry issues. This time it appears worse, though, as TMZ has reported that there is a warrant out for his arrest because of an allegedly unpaid tab.

According to the court documents, the singer and songwriter has been charged with grand theft. The site also stated that their law enforcement sources explained that Sean had some jewelry delivered to him and hasn’t paid as yet. While police may not actively hunt him down, the warrant is in the system.

This isn’t the first time that he’s been involved in a scandal of this nature. In 2018, he was ordered to pay US$301,500 to NYC jeweler Aqua Master. This was the result of a lawsuit by the jeweler over nine pieces of jewelry for which he was never paid. At that time, the items included two diamond necklaces, a few gold chains, a ring, and two watches.

The jeweler first sued Sean Kingston back in 2016, but he never responded to the lawsuit, so the judgement was issued as a default one. Aqua also said that the two cheques that Sean sent him bounced. In 2015 he was sued by a different jeweler in Florida.

This year his friend, Dancehall Selector Foota Hype, had to defend him after viral videos began circulating which showed law enforcement officials at his home in Jamaica. Many thought his fleet of vehicles were being repossessed. Sean Kingston claimed that the vehicles were being moved because they all had engine troubles.