Snoop Dogg Push Back Against “WAP” Backlash

Snoop Dogg has reiterated that he supports female rappers, following his latest remarks regarding “WAP”.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s collab caused a lot of controversies when it was released in August, and it seems as though the drama has not died down. The sexually explicit lyrics resulted in condemnation from politicians and political commentators, while CeeLo Green also expressed his opinion that the words in the song may have been a little over the top.

In the wake of its release, “WAP” dominated charts, inspired its own TikTok challenge, and featured on several “best of 2020” lists, but the controversy continues to follow, with Snoop Dogg now entering the fray.

During an interview with Central Ave., Snoop shared his thoughts that “WAP” shattered the mystery when it comes to the female anatomy. His comments naturally received backlash, as did CeeLo’s, about the hypocrisy of men rapping explicitly but the same right not being afforded to female rappers.

In response, the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper wrote on Instagram, “Stop with the bull*** press. I love Cardi B and Megan. Music period point blank and they know I’m n full support of the female M.C. movement, so stop trying to make me a hater.”

One of Snoop’s critics is Offset, who is, of course, married to Cardi. The Migos rapper told TMZ that he is not a fan of male rappers telling their female counterparts what content they can include, despite being a fan of Snoop. “As rappers, we talk about the same s***. Men can’t speak on women — they’re too powerful, first off,” said Offset.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have so far not commented.