Snoop Dogg Criticized Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP”, Offset Responds

Snoop Dogg isn’t a big fan of “WAP.”

One of the biggest rap hits this year, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP,” also remains one of the most debated since its release. Some see the song as female empowerment, while others think it’s demeaning to women. Veteran Snoop Dogg has shared his thoughts on the hugely popular song that also swarmed social media. Snoop believes that some level of mystery about the female physique needs to be kept secret.

He was speaking with Central Ave when he expressed his thoughts. He urged women to slow down with showing off their bodies.

“Slow down. Like, slow down. Let’s have some imagination. Let’s have some, you know, privacy, some intimacy where he wants to find out as opposed to you telling him,” Snoop Dogg said. He also said that he believes women should be more proud of their bodies and therefore should try to keep some parts secret. “To me, it’s like, it’s too fashionable when in secrecy, that should be a woman’s…that’s your prize and possession,” he added.

When asked how he dealt with issues like this with his daughter, the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper admitted that she was of this generation, and it was more difficult for him to get to her.

“She’s from this era. She may be doing the ‘WAP’ or apart of the ‘WAP’ and I can’t be mad at her ’cause it’s her generation, but at the same time the things that I would rather see, you know, ’cause I’ma older man,” Snoop Dogg added.

His take may come as a bit of irony to those who are familiar with the rapper. His early work focused heavily on scantily clad women, and his videos were often raunchy. While admitting that if he was still a young rapper, he may have jumped on the remix, he said now he was older, and it just wasn’t for him.

He also made it clear that he was all for women in rap. “I love it that they express theyself and they doing they thing. I just don’t want it that fashionable to where young girls, they can express themselves like that without even knowing that that is a jewel that they hold onto until the right person comes around.”

Offset has since responded to Snoop Dogg’s criticism. “I love Snoop man, but she grown. I don’t get in female business,” Offset told TMZ. “I hate when men do that. I don’t do that.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1o_eqzQZFx4