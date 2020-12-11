Lil Wayne Cops Deal With Feds, Pleads Guilty To Weapons Charge

Lil Wayne cops a guilty plea for firearm and could be heading to prison.

News has emerged that rapper Lil Wayne has entered a guilty plea in his federal court case for possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon. He was arrested on December 23 at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport December 23, 2019. The news was confirmed according to documents from the United States Attorney Ariana Fajardo Orshan, Southern District of Florida, which TMZ obtained today on Friday, December 11.

The charges were laid after Lil Wayne was searched following an anonymous tip. At the time, he was a passenger on a private plane that made a stop in Florida on its way to California. During his interview with police, Wayne told them that he had the gun in his bag. Police then got a search warrant and found a gold-plated Remington 1911, .45-caliber handgun. It was loaded with six rounds of ammunition. They also reportedly found personal use amounts of cocaine, ecstasy, and oxycodone in the same bag.

He was officially charged last month, November 17. His attorney Howard Srebnick said at that time that, “Carter is charged with possessing a gold-plated handgun in his luggage on a private plane. There is no allegation that he ever fired it, brandished it, used it, or threatened to use it. There is no allegation that he is a dangerous person. The charge is that because he was convicted of a felony in the past, he is prohibited from possessing a firearm.”

TMZ broke the news about his guilty plea today and opined that it might be his attempt at trying to get a lighter sentence. However, he could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted because of a prior felony gun charge conviction. That charge was in 2009 for attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree in New York City. He spent eight months in Rikers Island jail and was released in 2010 for that offense.

He will at least get to spend the rest of 2020 as a free man as his sentencing has been scheduled for January 28, 2021, at 2 p.m.