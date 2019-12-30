Lil Wayne Had Heroin And A Gold Gun In His Bags During Private Jet Search

Lil Wayne reportedly had hard drugs and a gun in his possession when the feds searched his plane last week.

New details have emerged surrounding a federal search of Lil Wayne’s private jet last week that could lead to some serious charges for the veteran rapper. On Dec. 23, Urban Islandz reported that the Young Money CEO had a run-in with federal agents who searched his private plane at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport after receiving a tip that it was transporting drugs. Although Wayne gave fans an update assuring that the incident was resolved, new reports indicate that he might be in some serious legal trouble after all.

According to the Miami Herald, federal agents found heroin and a gold-plated .45 caliber handgun with a pearl grip in Lil Wayne’s Coach bag.

Authorities also found MDMA in pill and crystal form as well as weed and cocaine in his bag. The quantity of each drug was not reported. Wayne’s chef, who was also aboard the plane, had $20,000 in cash on him, police said. There were also Vape cartridges found with Wayne’s face on them.

Lil Wayne, 37, addressed the incident on Twitter shortly after saying, “All goody! I think they thought I was talking abt a different ‘Pack’ in my last tweet. But anyway GO PACK GO.” The “Fireman” rapper is a known Greenbay Packers fan. There was no word yet on if Lil Wayne or anyone in his crew will face charges after the search, but agents had enough ammo to acquire a warrant that day. Weezy has steered clear of serious legal issues since he was released from prison in 2010 after serving 8 months for gun possession charges. He’s allegedly gearing up to drop a new album in February 2020, so this latest incident has the potential to seriously get in the way of new music.

Urban Islandz will keep you updated as this case continues to develop.