Taina Williams Shares Video of G Herbo At Home Following Fraud Scheme Arrest

G Herbo is no longer in police custody following his arrest for allegedly running a massive fraud scheme.

The Chicago artist spent the weekend with the feds after turning himself in last week. G Herbo, fellow rapper Joseph “Joe Rodeo” Williams, music promoter Antonio “T-Glo” Strong, and other associates are accused of being a part of a fraud scheme and have been indicted on 14 charges dating back to 2016. The group allegedly used the stolen identities and credit cards to buy private jets, limousine rides, exotic car rentals, a vacation in Jamaica, and two “designer” puppies. The 14 charges, which were filed in September in a Massachusetts District Court, pertain to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identify theft, as well as wire fraud for Strong. If convicted, the charges carry a sentence of up to 20 years behind bars.

The “Shooter” rapper chose to hand himself over willingly to authorities on Thursday but looks to now be back in the comfort of his own home-based on posts from his girlfriend on the ‘gram. In the clip uploaded by Taina Williams with the caption “Trust The Process”, G Herbo can be seen getting into the holiday spirit by decorating the Christmas tree.

The criminal charges contrast a high point in the 25-year-old’s career. He was last week listed amongst Lil Baby, Saweetie, Roddy Ricch, London On Da Track, and Doja Cat on Forbes’ “Top 30 Under 30” list. According to the publication, the list includes individuals who have shown their ability to propel the future of the music industry.