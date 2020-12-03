G Herbo Turns Himself Into FBI For Fraud Case, Maintains Innocence

G Herbo has decided to surrender himself to authorities after charges involving stolen credit cards were announced on Thursday.

According to TMZ, the rapper turned himself in Los Angeles but maintained his innocence and plans to fight the case. A representative for Herbo told TMZ that “Herbo has legal representation in Massachusetts via Prince Lobel, whose team has reached out to the US attorney’s office in Massachusetts to make arrangements for Herbo’s appearance.” According to the charges, G Herbo and his team have allegedly committed fraud on a massive scale, using the stolen information to fly on private jets, go on vacations, and even purchase “designer puppies.”

G Herbo’s promotor, Antonio Strong, and several other close affiliates are also being accused of fraud, which authorities are saying took place over a four-year period. One such incident occurred back in 2017 when Herbo and his crew allegedly paid for a private villa in Jamaica with a stolen credit card. Strong is also being accused of knowingly using stolen credit card information to arrange the purchase of two puppies from a high-end pet store. Other defendants in the case are being accused of a wide array of lavish purchases with the fraudulent cards, including booking private jets for women they were seeing, chartering yachts, renting exotic cars, and staying at the most exclusive hotels and vacation spots.

G Herbo is being officially charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and two counts of aiding and abetting aggravated identity theft. Ironically, Herbo was just named on Forbes’ “30 Under 30” list, where he received recognition for his success in the music industry as well as his efforts to bring attention to mental health issues. Unfortunately, now it seems Herbo has found himself in a pretty tough spot due to these serious allegations.