Lil Baby Responds To Porn Star Ms. London Exposing Him Cheating On Jayda Cheaves

Lil Baby has dismissed claims by an adult actress that he paid her to sleep with him.

The woman, who goes by the name Miss London, has alleged that the Georgia artist forked up thousands of dollars for a night of passion with her. While Baby is entitled to do whatever he likes with his hard-earned cash, he is also currently in a relationship with his baby mama, Jayda Cheaves.

Ms. London began coyly on her Twitter account as she wrote, “The best d*** I ever had cake from a millionaire who didn’t say more than two full sentences to me.” While the porn star said she would be “dropping no names,” she did write “Jayda not leaving this man ever,” which made it fairly clear that she was talking about “The Bigger Picture” rapper. Miss London further alleged that she had been paid $16,000 for the rendezvous and that she recorded the event. No video has emerged as of yet, but the actress claims that she was under the influence when she tweeted.

Lil Baby, meanwhile, has distanced himself from the rumors, accusing Miss London of using his name to gain attention. “Like huh? Wtf be wrong with y’all people,” he tweeted. The 26-year-old, who celebrated his birthday last Thursday, also alleges that the mother of his children was with him the entire day, as well as during his trip to Las Vegas, and so he had no time to cheat with the woman.

However, Miss London is sticking to her story and shared a supposed DM conversation with Lil Baby in which he wrote, “What’s the point of paying if you do all that!! You f***in the game up!! If I pay for p**** youn supposed to speak on it. That’s bad business mama.”

If the one-night stand really did take place, it sounds like Miss London has a rather unhappy customer.