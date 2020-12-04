50 Cent Panic After Casanova & G Herbo’s Arrest By Feds, Distance Self From Gangs

50 Cent is distancing himself from gang banging after the Feds arrested Casanova and G Herbo.

The arrest of rappers G Herbo and Casanova by federal authorities for racketeering and gang activity is reverberating in the industry, and many are on their toes as they watch the space. At least one rapper – 50 Cent, wants everyone, including the FBI, to know that he is not involved in gang activity. The statements come after Casanova, who is a close friend of 50 Cent, was charged after authorities named him among 18 persons charged with racketeering, conspiracy, gun charges, and drug trafficking. He faces life imprisonment if convicted.

50 Cent posted on his Instagram portions of his verse from ‘Get the Strap’ which features Uncle Murda, Tekashi 6ix9ine, and Casanova. The lyrics of the song says “I am not gang-gang, I do not gang bang/ But play me like I’m a pussy, I will pull up bang-bang.”

He said he was serious as he rolled alone. “me no gang bang, I mean No Rico, No conspiracy. I don’t like it No. In spite of his new position, most of the rapper’s old music spoke about his involvement in drugs and other such activities. In his song Get Rich or die Trying, he sang about knowing the feds were watching him.

Before being arrested, rapper Casanova noted that rappers are being targeted by the authorities. He warned his colleagues in the industry to watch who they associate with and who they bring around them.