Kim Kardashians Reacts To Larsa Pippen Calling Out Kanye West For Toxic Behavior

Kim Kardashian doesn’t have any time for the accusations that Larsa Pippen has made about her family.

Mouths were left agape following the interview, which the Real Housewives of Miami star had with Hollywood Raw on Monday. During the discussion, Larsa shared how she had gone from being close with Kim and the rest of the K clan to disappearing from everyone’s Instagram following list and effectively ex-communicated.

Larsa, who was married to NBA player Scottie Pippen for 21 years, alleges that Kim’s husband, Kanye West, was the driving force behind their friendship disintegrating. “I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he, you know, he really didn’t trust anyone with Kim,” she said. “If your husband feels, like, threatened by my relationship with you, then I don’t want to be that person.” Larsa’s claims about Kanye did not stop there. She further alleged that the “Jesus Walks” rapper had come to her whenever he wanted to rant or complain about someone, but that she eventually blocked him to get away from his toxicity, and that led to all the Kardashians unfollowing her on IG. “He literally has brainwashed the whole family into thinking that, like, I don’t even know what. I don’t even know.”

The reality series stars reportedly believe that Larsa’s remarks are part of an attempt to regain relevance following her divorce from Scottie. “They all think Larsa is toxic energy,” a source told E! News. “Kim doesn’t appreciate the accusations regarding Kanye. The family is very protective over one another, and all feel like she violated their privacy by dishing out details to the public.”

Another claim which the 46-year-old made during her interview was that she had had a brief romance with Tristan Thompson before shortly before he met Khloé. “I’m the type of person I don’t chase what’s not for me. I will never chase a man… If you want to be with other people, go ahead. I’m great by myself.”