Larsa Pippen Shares Intimate Details Of Romance With Future, “I Love Him”

Larsa Pippen has denied ever cheating on her husband with Future but she is still spilling some tea on their past relationship.

The socialite is best known for her marriage to Scottie Pippen, but once the pair split, Larsa got back into the dating game, and Future was one of her suitors. After 19 years of marriage, Scottie filed for divorce in 2016, with the legal process being finalized two years later. At the time, it was rumored that Future may have contributed to the separation, with it said that Larsa Pippen had met him a few months prior and had gone on several dates while still betrothed to the NBA star. Larsa denied the back then and has now offered more insight into how her brief relationship with the “Gucci Bucket Hat” rapper began.

The Real Housewives of Miami star said during her interview on Hollywood Raw that she had met Future at a dinner party and that the connection was immediate. “I think people make more of it. It’s just better conversation for people to say, oh she cheated on him, she this, she that. It was none of that. Scottie wasn’t even living at home with me,” she told the podcast hosts. Larsa seemed quite impressed with the Atlanta artist, saying that “he was definitely not what I thought he was going to be like. He was definitely very romantic and different than I expected him to be.” According to the mother-of-four, their connection was cultivated by Future sharing information about his childhood and her countering with talking about her life.

The romance did not work out, but there are no hard feelings as Larsa described Future as “the best, he’s great.”