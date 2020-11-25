Vybz Kartel Praise Popcaan & Megan Thee Stallion’s New Collab, “Song Ya Bad Yuh F***”

Vybz Kartel put his stamp of approval on Popcaan and Megan Thee Stallion’s new collaboration.

Megan Thee Stallion and Popcaan have come in for some high praise from the Worl’Boss for their collaboration “Intercourse.” Kartel used his Instagram account to praise the effort. He said, “YOOOW!!!! DA SONG YA BAD YUH F**K #meganTheeStallion ft @popcaanmusic.”

Vybz Kartel tagged a ton of people in the post as well, which is a big boost for the two already hugely popular artistes. It’s a day of celebration for Popcaan, who received two plaques from Billboard for his two albums, Vanquish and FIXTAPE, on November 21. There’s no doubt that getting praise from his former mentor will be the cherry on top.

The raunchy song is featured on Stallion’s debut album Good News, which was released last Friday, November 20. The album has 17 tracks and features some big collaborations with artistes like Beyonce, Young Thug, SZA, and Da Baby.

It’s also been a bumper year for Stallion, who was recently named GQ Magazine’s rapper of the year and was featured on the cover of their magazine. She also pulled in $1.2 million in just 24 hours after her 106-piece collection for Fashionova sold out.

The song, which was produced by Mustard, already has over 250,000 views since its debut yesterday, November 20, on YouTube. It’s also received many positive reviews from fans on YouTube like, “MEGAN U COULDNT OF PICKED A BETTER ARTIST FOR THIS FT ! LETS GOOOOOO UNRULY WAYYY UP STAY UP DEHHH!!! DEM DEADDDD,” this fan added, “Popcaan is the biggest artist in Jamaica always getting a collab with international artist ??????????????????????,” and this one agreed, “Im in my feelings, raised in Texas but Jamaican fam. I even heard Meg is from Bexar county were I was raised. A rare Jamaican Texas team up is soothing my soul ?.”

Thousands of Kartel’s fans agreed with him that the song is a scorcher.