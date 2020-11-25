Gucci Mane vs Jeezy Posts Biggest Verzuz Numbers In History

This was expected but Gucci Mane and Jeezy posted the biggest Verzuz numbers in the history of the show.

In a Verzuz battle that created history when Gucci Mane and Jeezy quashed a near 20-year long beef, it should come as no surprise that the battle has shattered previous records for the franchise. According to the latest stats the battle brought in a whopping 7 billion impressions on social media.

The battle which happened last Thursday, November 19 at the Magic City strip club in Atlanta, still has fans divided as to who won. Many say it was Gucci Mane while others believed that Jeezy held his own. Another record that was notably broken was that the Jeezy vs Gucci matchup peaked at 1.8 million simultaneous viewers. The livestream had over 5 million viewers on IG and another impressive 2.3 million on Apple Music.

When it comes to impressions the battle garnered over 126 million likes and caught the attention of social media site Twitter becoming the number one trending topic. That led to the battle raking in over 7 billion impressions on Twitter.

Versus TV posted the following statement about the historic matchup on Instagram, “The numbers are officially in, and a huge thanks to all of you who tuned in as we broke our all-time livestream viewership record on Thursday night with the first episode of season two of Verzuz. On a minimum level, 9.1 MILLION people watched this epic, legendary showdown between @jeezy and @laflare1017.”

Even rap mogul Diddy hailed it as one the best battles he’s ever witnessed. “THE GREATEST BATTLE I’VE EVER SEEN! THANK YOU KINGS @JEEZY @GUCCI1017

!!!!! #BLACKUNITY #VERZUZ.”