Gucci Mane’s Artist Pooh Shiesty Wanted For Shooting Over Botched Drug Deal

Gucci Mane’s 1017 signee Pooh Shiesty is wanted in connection to a shooting over an alleged botched drug deal.

Pooh Shiesty, a rapper signed to Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records, is currently being sought after by law enforcement following a Florida shooting incident last Friday, which has left two men nursing gunshot wounds. The incident is said to have taken place in the Bay Harbor Islands area, more specifically 10600 block of 97th Street, around 2:30 p.m.

According to police investigators on the scene, all three men with addresses outside of Florida linked up in the sunshine state for dealings involving drugs and expensive sneakers. Based on investigations, it is believed that the shooting was the end result of a deal going bad. Pooh Shiesty sped away from the scene in a green McLaren sportscar that he had arrived in earlier. Meanwhile, the victims drove themselves to a MDNow Urgent Care Center in their black Mercedes-Benz C-class sedan. Their wounds are said to be non-life-threatening.

The rapper was added to Gucci’s label sometime this year and featured on the label’s So Icy Summer collaborative tape. He has been pumping out numerous releases since earning his place in the newly formed camp, which also includes, Foogiano, Big Scarr, K Shiday, and Lil Quill.

Cops: Rapper Pooh Shiesty wanted in connection w/Fri’s shooting of 2 in Bay Harbor Islands. Officials say he was involved in a drug and “expensive sneakers” deal gone bad. They’re also looking for the green McLaren they said he arrived in on scene. @wsvn @BayHarborIsland pic.twitter.com/gwL9Chtqzh — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) October 10, 2020

The 19-year-old Memphis rapper is best known for songs such as “Shiesty Summer,” his feature on Gucci’s “Still Remember,” and “Monday to Sunday” (feat. Lil Baby & Big30).

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Shiesty – real name Lontrell Williams – is being asked to contact the police.