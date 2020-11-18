Tory Lanez Posts Insensitive Video Flexing In Mexico After Thee Stallion Shooting Court Date

Tory Lanez is in great spirits after pleading not guilty today.

After pleading not guilty in the Megan The Stallion shooting case earlier today, Tory Lanez is showing fans what he’s really been up to while in-person court hearings have been suspended. The rapper submitted his plea, but he was nowhere near a courtroom. As a matter of fact, he wasn’t even in the country.

Troy took to Instagram to give an update on what he is up to with an off-the-top jingle about being in Mexico when he has court. In his best Jamaican accent, the Canadian rapper sings over a dancehall-type beat heard playing on loudspeakers. “Dem did seh mi have court today / But mi out in Mexico / N***a jus a clean the pool,” he sang turning the camera towards the poolboy.

A studio mic and equipment was set up in the home, indicating that Tory was working on music while the world was learning that he pled not guilty today. While we sincerely hope the court mockery was not what he was chopping up, it appears the rapper was just in a good mood. In the Instagram story he posted, Tory typed, “Blessings we sayyyyy” with a series of feel-good emojis.

The Shaderoom reshared Tory’s story on their Instagram page, prompting the rapper to respond in the comments. “Y’all could have left this in my IG story where it belongs,” he wrote with the facepalm emoji before removing the facetious sing-song from Instagram stories.

Tory Lanez was accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion with his personal firearm on July 12, 2020, in Hollywood Hills, California. In the high-profile case that has gotten major publicity since the incident occurred, Lanez was arrested for a minute on account of carrying a concealed weapon, but he was only recently charged for assault with a firearm in connection with the shooting. He maintains that he is innocent.

What do you think about Tory’s attitude on the day of his court hearing?