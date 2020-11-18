Tory Lanez Pleads Not Guilty To Shooting Megan Thee Stallion, Faces 22 Years In Prison

Tory Lanez pleads not guilty to shooting Megan Thee Stallion in her leg.

The Canadian singer/rapper, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was not present in court for his arraignment this morning, so his attorney entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf. Tory Lanez, 28, was slapped with charges last month of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, as well as carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. Pleading not guilty means he will stand trial for the charges, and if found guilty, he faces a maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in prison.

Tory Lanez was arrested in the early morning of July 12th after cops pulled over an SUV he was traveling in with Megan Thee Stallion and her best friend. Law enforcement officials say the pair allegedly got into a heated argument following a party at a house in Hollywood Hills. Urban Islandz previously reported that Tory and Megan were partying with Kylie Jenner at her mansion the same night of the incident. Sources say they got into an argument at said party and was asked to leave.

Video footage shows the moment cops pulled over the SUV and ordered the occupants to exit the vehicle. You could see Megan Thee Stallion limping as she obeys police orders. There are also some reports that she was bleeding from her foot and was later taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Of course, the saga has since unfolded into an all out war of words from Megan and Tory’s camp, and fans and their peers in hip hop have taken sides. The “WAP” rapper has since outright accused Tory of shooting her in her leg, and he denied the accusations. There are speculations that it could’ve been an accidental shooting and that Lanez is planning to argue in court that the gun went off.

Megan’s former best friend is also being blamed for her alleged role in the incident, but the Canadian rapper denied that she was the one who fired the gun.