Meek Mill Deactivates Twitter Until Friday Amid Beef With Philly Rapper Poundside Pop

Meek Mill is getting out of the Twitter game. At least for a little while.

The Philly native is not afraid to get down and dirty on social media. In the past, he has used his Twitter platform to lash out at Tekashi 6ix9ine, calling him a “an informant behind a keyboard tryna troll families you ruined”, and it was even how fans learned that he was expecting a third child as he revealed that his then-girlfriend, Milan Harris, was pregnant during a Twitter war with his ex, Nicki Minaj. But Twitter can get a bit much — even if you have million of followers like Meek does — and so the “Otherside of America” rapper is taking some time out.

“I’m deactivating til Friday when I got music out!!!!!!” he wrote to his followers. The decision was likely inspired by the beef he currently has going on with fellow Philly rapper, Poundside Pop, who banned Meek from North Philadelphia after he called for peace in the streets and offered the main artists a deal if they stopped fighting. In response to Pop’s proclamation, Meek claimed that he runs the hood.

As the battle for “ownership” of the city continues, Meek’s fans can at least look forward to new music. “New flame this Friday. 4 pack,” he shared before disappearing from Twitter. The EP will be the first that the 33-year-old has dropped in a while: it’s been two years since his fourth studio album, Championship, hit shelves, and five months since he released a track in response to the police brutality in the US.

Who can forget the infamous Drake lines in his Meek Mill diss track, “Back To Back.” “Yeah, trigger fingers turn to Twitter fingers.”